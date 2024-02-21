Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 835,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $53,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 340.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZD traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.23. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $83.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

