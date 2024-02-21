Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $27,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 263.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 506,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $51.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,470 shares of company stock valued at $559,882. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.