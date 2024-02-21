ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.00

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.12 ($0.34), with a volume of 299651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.75 ($0.35).

ZOO Digital Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.54 million, a PE ratio of -550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.58.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

