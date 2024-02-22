1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Up 3.5%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04. 92,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 485,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17,842.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

