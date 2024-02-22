10,161 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $228.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.63 and a 52-week high of $231.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

