1,517,600 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,517,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,459,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.80. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.