2,049 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,949,000 after purchasing an additional 451,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.42. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

