228,700 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,380,000. Marvell Technology accounts for about 2.5% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,494,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,858,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

