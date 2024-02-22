2,700 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Point Break Capital Management LLC

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. American Express accounts for 0.4% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,037,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 500,753 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.52. 1,114,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,481. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $215.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

