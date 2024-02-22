2,850,000 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Bought by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,850,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,996,000. Tower Semiconductor makes up 1.3% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 2.61% of Tower Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 29.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,056,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,314,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 155,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 87,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 339,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,110. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $45.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSEM. Benchmark began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

