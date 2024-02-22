30,405 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,168,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

