80,000 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.63.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.6 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

