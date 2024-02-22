AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,117 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AAR during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AAR during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AAR by 56.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

AAR Price Performance

AAR stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.08. 26,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,110. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $73.95.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About AAR

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.