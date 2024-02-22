Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 934.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 54,690 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Hess Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE HES opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

