Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87,533 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $79,143,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $91,443,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $43,064,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 216,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,097,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO opened at $338.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Insider Activity

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

