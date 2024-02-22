Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $10.53 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PXD opened at $233.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

