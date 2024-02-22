Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $14.05 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Acuity Brands worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $4,183,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $238.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.80. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $244.16.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

