Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.31.

Shares of WCN opened at $167.31 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $169.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

