Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,559,522 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559,522 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of FinVolution Group worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

FINV stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $438.26 million during the quarter.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

