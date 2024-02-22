Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214,860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $109.16 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.28.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

