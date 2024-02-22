Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 14,322 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,322 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 16.0% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $173,253,000 after buying an additional 104,076 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Visa by 18.2% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 4,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 20.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $276.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $508.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $281.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.56.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

