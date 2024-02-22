Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 23,839 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,839 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Medpace worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,379 shares of company stock valued at $55,537,224 over the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $386.35 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $399.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.