Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 31,196 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,196 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 138.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $219.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,605 shares of company stock worth $8,968,225. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.