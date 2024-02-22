Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 332,807 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 332,807 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of STM stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.17. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

