Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 4,634,565 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888,848 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,634,565 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.01.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 0.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

