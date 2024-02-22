Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Adeia Stock Performance

ADEA opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Adeia has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Institutional Trading of Adeia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adeia during the second quarter valued at $135,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adeia during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Adeia by 63.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

