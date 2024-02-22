Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$12.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.79 and a 52 week high of C$10.50.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

