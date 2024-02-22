AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 948.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

