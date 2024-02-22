Akili (AKLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Akili to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Akili Stock Performance

Shares of AKLI stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 153,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Akili has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akili by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Akili in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Akili in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akili by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59,884 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Akili in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Akili

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

