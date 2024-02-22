Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

AGI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.72. 206,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,674. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1,006.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

