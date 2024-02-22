Aldebaran Capital LLC Invests $724,000 in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 470,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. AVROBIO accounts for about 0.7% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AVROBIO by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

AVROBIO Price Performance

AVROBIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,531. AVROBIO, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

About AVROBIO

(Free Report)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.