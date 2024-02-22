Aldebaran Capital LLC Trims Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Aldebaran Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Richardson Electronics accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aldebaran Capital LLC owned about 1.11% of Richardson Electronics worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RELL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

RELL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 33,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $124.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RELL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Kenneth Halverson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

