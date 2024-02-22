Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the quarter. Commvault Systems comprises about 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.30% of Commvault Systems worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $70,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.86. The stock had a trading volume of 44,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,879. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $96.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

