Algert Global LLC Buys 44,541 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,541 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Trex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 230,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,841. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $93.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

