Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Encore Wire worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Encore Wire Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WIRE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.01. 47,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.30 and its 200 day moving average is $192.94. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.20 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

See Also

