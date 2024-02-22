Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,493 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.18% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 151,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,888. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

