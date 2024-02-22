Algert Global LLC Has $10.18 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Algert Global LLC cut its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,997 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group accounts for about 0.5% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of Performance Food Group worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,953 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,494 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,348,695 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $373,684,000 after acquiring an additional 879,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $75.02. 81,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,358. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.