Algert Global LLC Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,310 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $18,743,574.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,830,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,868,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRBK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 39,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,402. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $59.30.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

