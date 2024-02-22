Algert Global LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.17% of Terex worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Terex by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

