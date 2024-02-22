Algert Global LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,295 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of Fabrinet worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $14.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.43. 214,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,344. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $229.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.48 and its 200 day moving average is $171.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

