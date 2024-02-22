Algert Global LLC Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,532,000 after buying an additional 48,370 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,220,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after acquiring an additional 512,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,726. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average is $95.37. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.60). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 123.76%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

