Algert Global LLC Has $8.18 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,137 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.31% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,165.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,132,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,687.3% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 893,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,126,000 after acquiring an additional 843,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,040,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,733,000 after acquiring an additional 321,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 160,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 205.51%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

