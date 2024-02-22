Algert Global LLC Has $8.35 Million Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 942,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after buying an additional 36,527 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in GMS by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Transactions at GMS

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on GMS

GMS Stock Performance

GMS traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.66. 61,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $89.96.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.