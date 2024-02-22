Algert Global LLC Increases Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,859 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.09% of OGE Energy worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 100,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 334.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 188,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 145,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 75.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 63,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 27,435 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 645,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,023. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.29%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.