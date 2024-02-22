Algert Global LLC Lowers Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for approximately 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC owned 0.11% of Chemed worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chemed by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Chemed by 229.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 291.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $588.79. 13,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.06. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $610.35.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

