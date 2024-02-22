Algert Global LLC Purchases 10,029 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 150.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 208.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR traded up $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $193.61. The stock had a trading volume of 46,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,371. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.95 and a 200 day moving average of $184.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

