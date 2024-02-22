Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.56% of A10 Networks worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $123,590.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,560.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $123,590.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,560.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $57,437.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,659.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,664. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ATEN traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $12.98. 69,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,312. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.12. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

About A10 Networks



A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

