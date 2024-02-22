Algert Global LLC Sells 2,975 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. AGCO makes up about 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AGCO worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,706. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.97. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

