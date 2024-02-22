Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALIT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Alight stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Alight by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

