AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink cut AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get AlloVir alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AlloVir

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $27,752.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 822,321 shares in the company, valued at $550,955.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,830 shares of company stock worth $69,465. Corporate insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 187,079 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 158,938 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $0.71 on Thursday. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

About AlloVir

(Get Free Report

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.